Liberia: We Applaud GOL for Community Roads Project

Months Ago, President George Manneh Weah announced that his government will embark on the pavement of several community roads in Montserrado County to create easy access for residents.

Initially when the president made the pronouncement, there were doubts that it was just another big promise, which might not be implemented or actualized.

But Few Weeks following his pronouncement, the president broke ground to get the project started.

As a result, works on several of the community roads have begun with some about to be completed.

Some of the community roads under construction include Rehab Community Road, Voker Mission Road, Archbishop Michael Francis Road, Pipeline Community Road, Johnsonville Community Road, St. Michael School Community Road, Tusa Field Community Road and Patience Shop Community Road, among others.

On Monday, December 3, 2018, the president visited several of the projects in Monrovia and its environs to assess the level of work being done.

Apparently, pleased with what he saw, the president announced that some of the community roads will be dedicated before the festive season.

He told journalists that "the dedication of these roads will be the festive season gift to my people.

We must deliver to their satisfactions and needs.

These projects are part of the road network in the country."

We Want To commend the president for his vision and the entire government to pave community roads especially those ones in and around Monrovia.

Some of the community roads have over the years been impassable, thereby making it difficult for residents and motorists to freely access them.

We Believe That the pavement of these roads will also help to decongest traffic in and around Monrovia, as motorists will definitely make use of them to easily get to their destinations rather than taking longer routes.

The pavement of these roads would also make the people, especially those living in the communities, to feel the impact of the government that they overwhelmingly voted for.

Like the president, we too, urge the contractors to ensure that these roads are constructed to international standard thus demonstrating value for the money.

We Do Not want to see a situation where after one year, these roads will begin to deteriorate. Again, we commend the president for prioritizing the pavement of community roads.