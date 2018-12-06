Liberia: Brown Memorial Inducts Board of Trustees

The Brown Memorial AME Zion located on Benson Street, Monrovia has inducted the new leadership of the Board of Trustees.

The ceremony which took place Sunday, December 2, 2018 was as a result of the reorganization of the Board of Trustees for the conference year.

During the organization of the Board, Brother Abraham D. Varney was elected Chairman.

Also elected and inducted are Father Jacob Waweleh, Vice Chair, Christopher K. Peters, Secretary and Mother Marie Blankson, Treasurer.

The election of Brother Varney clearly sends a signal that the youthful generation is now taking up the responsibility of leadership both in the public and private sectors including the Church as well.

In his induction statement, Bro. Varney encouraged every young person that the church is not a political ground but a place to seek refuge for the soul.

"We come here to fill our spiritual lives. It is important at all time to respect our church leadership and senior members in the church," he stressed.

He admonished the church to stand by him in prayers to support the construction of the church.

"Our church needs to grow; we need to make sure our church is reconstructed. Let us put hands together during the process.

The Brown Memorial AME Zion Church is the face of the Liberia Annual Conference as such we need a consented effort to complete our church.

We will support the work of our Pastor; we will provide them all the necessary support that the pastoral board needs to get God's work done," he assured.

Bro. Varney then thanked members of the church for his election and promised to serve in their interest.