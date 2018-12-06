Mauritius: Carrefour Des Jeunes Volontaires Marks 2018 International Volunteer Day

press release

A carrefour des jeunes volontaires (CDJV), aimed at bringing together several voluntary organisations to showcase their activities, was held yesterday at Clarisse House, in Vacoas, in the context of International Volunteer Day (IVD) 2018. The Minister of Youth and Sports, Mr Stephan Toussaint, the patron of Volunteer Mauritius, Mrs Kobita Jugnauth, and other personalities were present at the event.

In his address, Minister Toussaint commended the efforts of individual volunteers and organisations for their engagement to the service of the community. Several activities are being organised both in Mauritius and Rodrigues to observe IVD 2018 and promote a volunteering culture among the youth, he underlined. The CDJV, he stated, provides a platform for voluntary organisations to share their values and explain about the services that they provide for the betterment of the population.

As regards the forthcoming Indian Ocean Island Games 2019, the Minister called upon volunteers to give a helping hand to ensure the smooth running of the Games, and encouraged all citizens to practice regularly a sporting or physical activity for a healthier lifestyle.

For her part, Mrs Kobita Jugnauth emphasised that voluntary works are essential in helping the most vulnerable people of the society. It is through concerted efforts that volunteers can contribute in building a resilient Mauritius, she underlined. The need to sensitise the population to be more active as regards their involvement in social and benevolent activities was also highlighted by the patron of Volunteer Mauritius.

Mrs Jugnauth called upon the young volunteers to encourage their friends to join voluntary organisations with a view to promoting the value of volunteering and increasing the range as well as the quality of volunteering in the country.

On that occasion a parade was held, starting from Floreal Youth Centre to proceed towards Clarisse House with the participation of several voluntary organisations. Some 25 voluntary organisations showcased their services so as to incite more young people to get involved in social work.

International Volunteer Day

IVD is observed every year on 5 December and this year it celebrates volunteer efforts that strengthen local ownership and the resilience of the community in the face of natural disasters, economic stresses and political shocks. The 2018 theme is Volunteers build Resilient Communities.