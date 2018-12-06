6 December 2018

Namibia Economist (Windhoek)

Namibia: Gallery Initiative Encourages Team Work Through Art

The exhibition 'RMB Art Come Together' will be presented at the National Art Galleryon (NAGN), Thursday 6 December at 18:00 in the Lower Gallery.

The exhibition is the results from art workshops that were conducted in the Khomas, Kavango East, Oshana and Hardap Regions.

The organisers of the workshop said, the 'Art Come Together' workshops focus on collaboration efforts, which encourage team work among the participants, which as a diverse society, would give attention to the idea that people need to be able to come together.

"These kinds of efforts are important in providing a platform for young participants, in the case of school learners and amateur artists, to navigate group dynamics in a secure and encouraging setting," they added.

The aim of the workshop is to see artists work together and move forward to achieve sustainability, ingenuity and excellence.

The initiative is part of the gallery's strategic objectives, which is to facilitate the production of innovative works of art and crafts in the country and to develop education programmes in respect of visual art and craft activities in collaboration with appropriate institutions and providers.

