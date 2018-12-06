Rwanda: Former Presidential Candidate Diane Rwigara and Mother Adeline Walk Free

Activists Diane Rwigara and her mother Adeline have been acquitted of all charges brought against them. The High Court in Kigali brought the judgment today, after more than a year of legal proceedings against the Rwigaras.

"Diane and Adeline Rwigara should never have faced charges for expressing their views. While we welcome their discharge and acquittal, we are concerned that the right to freedom of expression remains under attack in Rwanda", Amnesty International's Director for East Africa, the Horn and the Great Lakes, Joan Nyanyuki said.

"We call on the Rwandan authorities to build on this judgment and work towards developing greater tolerance and acceptance of alternative and critical views. The judgment must be a first step in reversing the ongoing trend of repression in Rwanda."

