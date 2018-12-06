South Africa: Troops of Unruly Monkeys Terrorsing Patients At Durban Hospital

press release

The IFP demands answers on what progress has been made so far by the KZN Department of Health to deal with a phalanx of greedy monkeys that are invading the wards and other parts of RK Khan Hospital.

Troops of monkeys are wreaking havoc in some KZN Hospitals including King George and Wentworth Hospitals. Earlier this year the Department of Health received similar complains and promised to address this problem but nothing has happened. To this day the IFP is inundated by complains from many concerned patients and their relatives even on social media complaining about monkeys invading wards and stealing food.

It is completely disturbing that the management has not acted fast on this matter because monkeys do not only steal food but also compromises the sterile environment that is expected in a health facility with sick patients fighting for their lives.

This is an indication that the MEC of Health does not conduct oversight visits and has left the hospital management and the Head of Department with no oversight. It is obvious that the hospital management has failed to perform their allotted duties and are not hands on in monitoring what is happening at such a critical public facility.

How long does it take for this hospital management to make the 'alleged bids' for companies to come and intervene in this matter because a co-founder of Monkey Helpline, said they had been in contact with the hospital and offered solutions but management has not shown the will and intent to implement them. Patients are not expecting anything from the hospital management or the department but to stop these monkeys from entering the hospital wards once and for all.

The IFP demands that KZN MEC of Health Dr Sibongiseni Dhlomo must present a detailed plan to prevent the monkeys from entering hospital precinct.