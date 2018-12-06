South Africa: Travelling Across Borders Made Easy

Cabinet has approved the One-Stop Border Post (OSBP) National Framework for implementation.

This provides guidance towards the speedy establishment of OSBPs between South Africa and its neighbouring countries.

"The OSBP will enhance trade facilitation without compromising national security or revenue collection through the efficient movement of goods, persons and services between South Africa and the adjoining states of Botswana, Lesotho, Namibia, Mozambique and Zimbabwe," Cabinet said in a statement on Thursday.

"It will also result in the region realising a faster border clearance and limited duplication of border agency interventions, which in turn improves trade competitiveness and movement of person by cutting down on cost and time," Cabinet said.

The OSBP concept promotes a coordinated and integrated approach to facilitating trade, the movement of people, and improving security.

The concept eliminates the need for travellers and goods to stop twice to undertake border crossing formalities.