South Africa: Dlamini Takes 16 Days of Activism to Eastern Cape

The Minister in the Presidency Responsible for Women, Bathabile Dlamini, will, as part of the 16 Days of Activism Campaign programme, host dialogues and memorial lectures honouring the legacy of Albertina Sisulu and Charlotte Maxeke in the Eastern Cape.

The dialogues are part of a series of engagements conducted by the Minister with various stakeholders during the 16 Days of Activism for No Violence against Women and Children campaign period.

This year's campaign is held under the theme 'HearMeToo: End Violence against Women and Children', a drive that challenges the nation to make strides towards a violence-free society. It highlights the collective social responsibility towards eliminating all forms of gender-based violence (GBV).

In line with the strategic objectives outlined at the recent Gender-Based Violence Summit, the 16 Days of Activism aims to raise awareness about the basket of services available for victims of GBV; as well as to encourage women to speak out and find solidarity through the #HearMeToo campaign.

This year's 16 Days of Activism coincides with the centenary celebration of Mama Albertina Sisulu, a fearless champion of democracy and human rights.

The centenary celebration is a year-long programme marked by a series of commemorative events and activities across the country to recall the profound contribution she made to the struggle for the rights of people and the pioneering role she played in the struggle for the emancipation of women.

The country also celebrates the centenary of the Bantu Women's League, which was formed in 1918 under the leadership of Dr Charlotte Maxeke. The organisation waged determined struggles against Pass Law and mobilised around other issues facing women at the turn of the 20th century.

The three-day programme, which starts from 6 - 8 December 2018 in Eastern Cape, includes a GBV blitz at Engcobo taxi rank and a dialogue with retired nurses at All Saints Hospital Hall on 6 December.

On 7 December, a GBV blitz will be held at Queenstown taxi rank, which will be followed by Albertina Sisulu Memorial Lecture at Queenstown Indoor Sports Centre.

On 8 December, the Minister is expected to host a GBV blitz at Fort Beaufort taxi rank, to be followed by a Charlotte Maxeke Memorial Lecture.

During the 16 Days of Activism campaign, public, private and civil sectors, including men's organisations, will join together to promote greater public awareness about the various forms GBV.

The Department of Women will also strengthen partnerships between key stakeholders and encourage ongoing commitment from stakeholders towards their own individual and institutional contributions to the campaign.