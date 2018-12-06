South Africa: Get Your ID Card to Cast Your Vote

Cabinet has called on South Africans to ensure they have their Identity Document or temporary identity certificate in preparation for the 2019 elections.

"Cabinet calls on South Africans to exercise their right as responsible citizens by ensuring they have a green bar-coded ID book, smart ID card or temporary identity certificate and are registered to vote in their districts," said Cabinet in a statement on Thursday.

It also appealed to those who have applied for Smart ID cards to collect their documents at their respective Department of Home Affairs branches.

The Independent Electoral Commission will hold a voter registration weekend on 26 and 27 January 2019. All the country's 22 932 voting stations will open from 8am to 5pm on the weekend.

"South Africans are encouraged to use the opportunity to register to vote or verify their registration status," said the statement.

Citizens can also verify their registration information online at https://www.elections.org.za/regweekend/.

Electoral Commission (IEC) chairperson Glen Mashinini has indicated the 2019 general elections will most likely be held in May. However, President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to announce the exact date in due course.

In terms of the Constitution, the term of the current National Assembly and provincial legislatures ends on 6 May 2019 and elections must be held within 90 days thereafter.