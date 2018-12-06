South Africa: Police Launch Search Operation for a Missing Teenage Girl

press release

Thohoyandou police have launched a search operation for a missing 16-year-old girl, Madini Gift Tinyiko of Tshidimbini village who was last seen on 29 November 2018, after she left home without informing anyone where she was going.

A search operation by the police and other role players was conducted at her close friends and relatives but without success.

No one knows the type of clothing she was wearing when she left.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of the missing person is requested to contact Detective Warrant Officer Radzilani on 015 960 1000/ 082 222 9023, the Police emergency number 0860010111, Crime sms Line 32211or the nearest police station.