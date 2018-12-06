South Africa: Samwu Welcomes ANC PTT Decision to Recall Mayors

press release

The South African Municipal Workers' Union (SAMWU) in the North West Province welcomes the decision by the ANC Provincial Task Team (PTT).

While we appreciate and encouraged by it's decisiveness on Venda Building Society known to be VBS Bank, we strongly believe that it's not enough only to sack Mayors while accounting officers being Municipal Managers roving offices and continue to harass our members. It is with principles of good governance that Municipal Managers should be attended to, not only those involved in VBS but also known scheme of corruption and maladministration that engulfed our municipalities.

We trust and believe that Single Whips would be in position to visit SAPS and press charges against so affected Mayors and Officials if we want to restore confidence of our masses.

SAMWU further calls it's Shopsteward to participate in their respective LET through COSATU and continue to defend the gains of the working class, furthermore members are encouraged to play a meaningful role at their BET through physical and financial support that might be required.

Ultimately we believe that Premier will accede to resolves of the PTT and exercise his authority accordingly, as we hoping that he will reshuffle the cabinet that will effect public governance ethos.