6 December 2018

South African Police Service (Pretoria)

South Africa: Two Police Detectives Facing Charges of Corruption

Western Cape: This morning at about 08:00 Detectives from the Anti-Corruption Unit Western Cape arrested two police detectives from the Philippi Police Station on charges of corruption. The arrests follow an investigation into a corruption complaint stemming from the investigation of another criminal case by the two detectives. The two male police detectives, a 44 year old Sergeant and a 35 year old constable will be appearing in the Athlone Magistrate's Court today on charge of corruption.

The Provincial Commissioner of the Western Cape, Lieutenant General KE Jula has expressed disappointment that those entrusted to uphold the law get arrested for wrong doing.

