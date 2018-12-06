Malawi: FA Malawi Urges Grassroots Football Coaches to Be Examplary

Football Association of Malawi (FAM) has asked all grassroots football coaches to lead by a good example to their players all the time.

FAM Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Alfred Gunda said this on Tuesday during the official opening ceremony of the one-week 2018 second FIFA Youth Coaching Course which was held at Mpira Village in Chiwembe, Blantyre.

In his remarks Gunda said coaching programmes for the youth football are always crucial and requires people who can portray good behaviour to his players as well as the people who are around in their communities so that children can emulate and become great players.

"At FAM we always consider youth programmes as key project's because at this level of tender age its where we rely that the a cream of quality future players will come from but we can not have a brighter future future in football if their coaches are failing to display discipline and teaching the youths the negative impact of indiscipline in football.

"Therefore there is a need for all the youth coaches to always

remember that discipline is paramount in as far as football development is concerned,"said Gunda.

FIFA instructor Kim Poulsen said youth coaching courses are very much vital in football because coaches are the key for change.

He said good coaches needs to have good knowledge and know football both technically, tactically, physically with good language that can be communicate to his players.

Poulsen expressed confident that the training will help in developing football in the country if the coaches make use of the knowledge being imparted in them look for other additional ideas.

"Success is journey and not destination as such coaches must seek for more new football information by finding materials through reading of books, going on internet and sharing ideas with their fellow coaches if they are to move forward but I am very much hopeful that these coaches will deliver good results after finishing this training," said Poulsen

A total of 34 southern region based coaches are taking part in the course which is expected to be concluded on Friday (December 7 2013).