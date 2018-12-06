Malawi: Police Commissioner Bottoman Charged With Fraud, Abuse of Office - Kachingwe On Forgery Charge

The central region police commissioner Innocent Botomani has been formally charged together with another police officer Grant Kachingwe in connection to K2.7 billion contract to supply rations to the police force.

The two were picked by Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on questioning on Wednesday together with controversial businessman Zameer Karim , the head of Pioneer Investments which won the tender in 2015 and is also facing charges.

Botomani, who was police head of finance at the time of the transaction, is charged with fraud, abuse of office and acquiring proceeds of crime.

He is accused of uttering false documents which the magistrate said he presented to CDH Investment Bank to enable Karim's firm to access a loan.

Bottoman is also accused of abuse of office contrary to Section 25 (B) (1) of the Corrupt Practices Act (CPA) while serving as director of finance at Police headquarters.

He is alleged to have unilaterally made an undertaking and commitment to CDH Investment Bank to facilitate a loan to Pioneer Investments and that Police would pay for the businessperson.

Bottoman is also accused of acquiring proceeds of crime amounting to K466 million.

While Kachingwe, a police superintendent will face a forgery charge over the affair.

He allegedly forged a document which allowed Karim to acces the said loan from CDH Investment Bank.

The court released them on bail.