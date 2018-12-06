Malawi: Opposition MPs Push for Escom, Egenco Report in Parliament

Opposition legislators are pushing for a report in parliament which details corruption at Electricity Suuply Corporation of Malawi ( Escom,) misprocurement tendencies and how Electricity Generation Company of Malawi (Egenco) procured gen sets.

Dowa east MP Richard Chimwendo Banda said the government should table the natural resources report, saying it is surprising that it has been appearing on order paper for the past seven months but the governmetbis growing cold feet to present it in parliament.

"I have seen the report myself. It details how the gen sets were procured, the missing fuel at Escom for the gen sets as well as dubious procurements at Escom among others.

"It is surprising that this report is just gathering dust elsewhere when new reports are quick to be presented in the House. This is an anomaly. Malawians should be given a opportunity to read what is in the report," he said.

Meanwhile, President Peter Mutharika has ordered for a forensic audit at Escom.

The office of the Auditor Generalk is carrying out the forensic audit to get to the bottom of the issue of the missing fuel, the procurement of the gen sets as well as misprocurement of other items.

In June this year, Escom board chairperson Thom Mpinganjira ordered a forensic probe into what he described as "blatant disregard of procurement rules and regulations" that were bedevilling the State enterprise and threaten to bring down the power sector.