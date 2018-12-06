Tanzania: Government Says Keen to Uplift Seaweed Agriculture Farming

THE Minister for Trade and Industries, Ambassador Amina Salum Ali, says value addition has special importance in promoting seaweed farming in the country and that the construction of two seaweed processing factories was underway.

Updating legislators about efforts by the government to improve the production and sale of seaweed, the minister said different measures were being taken by her office to ensure that the nation and farmers benefited from the crop.

"Value addition will bring changes to the lives of about 29,000 seaweed farmers, majority being women. We are committed to achieve the goal," said Ms Ali. She added that the efforts would also increase production.

The current average annual production is 16,000 tonnes. She said the initiatives to promote seaweed were being supervised by a special national committee formed by different key stakeholders, including exporters, farmers, development partners such as Milele Zanzibar Foundation and Tanzania Commission for Science and Technology (COSTECH).