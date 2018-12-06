6 December 2018

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Government Says Keen to Uplift Seaweed Agriculture Farming

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Abdallah Msuya in Zanzibar

THE Minister for Trade and Industries, Ambassador Amina Salum Ali, says value addition has special importance in promoting seaweed farming in the country and that the construction of two seaweed processing factories was underway.

Updating legislators about efforts by the government to improve the production and sale of seaweed, the minister said different measures were being taken by her office to ensure that the nation and farmers benefited from the crop.

"Value addition will bring changes to the lives of about 29,000 seaweed farmers, majority being women. We are committed to achieve the goal," said Ms Ali. She added that the efforts would also increase production.

The current average annual production is 16,000 tonnes. She said the initiatives to promote seaweed were being supervised by a special national committee formed by different key stakeholders, including exporters, farmers, development partners such as Milele Zanzibar Foundation and Tanzania Commission for Science and Technology (COSTECH).

Tanzania

Government - Cashew Nut Production to Hit 275,000 Tonnes This Season

The government yesterday said cashew nut production in the 2018/2019 season will hit 275,000 tonnes. Read more »

Read the original article on Daily News.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.