Zimbabwe: Zanu-PF Scared of the Young - MDC Youths

Opposition Movement for Democratic Change youths have blasted war veterans over their recent call to raise the Presidential age limit from 40 to 52 years, saying its undemocratic and exclusionary tactic to silence their party leader Nelson Chamisa.

In a statement released yesterday, MDC National Youth Spokesperson Brian Dube warned war veterans against personalizing Zimbabwe saying the country is neither their personal property nor Zanu PF.

"We note with great concern the statement issued on the 4th of December 2018 by the Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans Association (ZNLWVA) on the revision of the constitutional provision of the presidential age limit from 40 years to 52 years.

"We as the youth of the MDC see these statements as undemocratic, discriminatory, unprogressive and exclusionary tactics to silence the People's President Advocate Nelson Chamisa and impede on the will of the Zimbabwean people.

"It is thus very clear that they know that the People's President Advocate Nelson Chamisa won the presidential election and they can't stand the humiliation and fear another election so they would rather exclude him on disqualification.

"We would like to remind the ZNLWVA and reiterate with great emphasis that this country is not a personal property of either Zanu PF or the War Veterans which they can take for granted at will," he said.

Dube said the action by war veterans shows the true nature of Zanu PF which is power retention at all cost

"These dictatorial power retention tactics have no place in the Zimbabwe we want to build and it is a pity that this is and has always been the focus of Zanu PF regardless of the fact that Zimbabweans are suffering as a result of their maladministration, bad governance and strategy deficiency.

"Let it be known that we're prepared to safeguard and continue to advance the democracy that our liberation heroes fought for," he said.