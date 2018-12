Founding National University for Science and Technology (NUST) Vice Chancellor, Professor Phenias Makhurane has been declared a national hero status.

State media reported the development Thursday morning. The renowned academic is expected to be buried at the National Heroes Acre on Saturday.

According to his son Moeketsi, Prof Makhurane passed on at Mater Dei Hospital in Bulawayo after a long battle with diabetes. He was 79 years old.

More to follow ...