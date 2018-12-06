Liberia: Pres. Weah Signs Book of Condolence for George H.w. Bush

Monrovia — President George Manneh Weah Tuesday, December 4, 2018 signed the Book of Condolence in honor of fallen former US President George Harvey Walker Bush.

Mr. Bush, who served as the 41st US President between 1989 and 1993, died on Friday, November 30, 2018 at the age of 94.

The Liberian leader, accompanied by an array of government officials, joined other Liberians to perform the solemn task as a mark of respect for a US President who was amply supportive of the Liberian peace process during his administration.

President Weah had earlier expressed profound regrets for the passing of Mr. Bush and extended heartfelt sympathy to the Government and people of the United States.

He described the former US President as a great statesman and a great patriot whose passing has left a deep void in the hearts of many Americans and the world at large.

"His contributions to humanity and peace building helped make the world a better place, and the people of Liberia are grateful for the leadership role he played in contributing towards peace and stability during our early days of turmoil," the President said in a statement.