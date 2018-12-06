Zimbabwe: Watch - U.S. Ambassador Urges MDC, Zanu-PF Cooperation On the Economy

United States ambassador Brian Nichols has said there is great scope for cooperation between the ruling Zanu PF party and the opposition MDC despite the dispute over the July 30 elections.

The MDC has refused to recognise president Emmerson Mnangagwa's election in the July 30 elections, claiming the outcome was manipulated in his favour.

This has resulted in clashes in Parliament with a minister warning that cabinet may be forced to refuse to answer opposition MPs questions until they recognise Mnangagwa's legitimacy.

In an interview with NewZimbabwe.com Wednesday, ambassador Nichols said there is scope for cooperation regardless.

He said there was some convergence between finance minister Mthuli Ncube's fiscal reforms and the MDC's own economic policy agenda.

"I hope that there will be cooperation between all sectors in politics," he said.

"All necessary reforms such as combating corruption, improving the environment for doing business, closing state enterprises that are not making profits, privatising those that are economically viable, reforming the agricultural sector, reducing the budget deficit; I think those are the things that all sectors should agree upon and I hope they work together.

"And of course, political reforms like repealing AIPPA and POSA which both the President and the opposition have talked about will be very positive; a credible Commission of Inquiry on post-election violence hoping its recommendations will be adopted.

"Those are all things that both parties should be able to work on."

Watch the interview.