6 December 2018

Maghreb Arabe Presse (Rabat)

Morocco: El Jadida - 5 Football Fans Killed, 4 Others Injured in Road Accident

El Jadida — Five football fans were killed and four others were injured in a road accident Wednesday evening near the city of El Jadida, a police source said.

The accident is due to a car crash involving two light vehicles and a semi-trailer, the source added.

The two cars, which were carrying fans of Difaa Hassani El Jadida, hit a semi-trailer which was parking on the roadway following a mechanical breakdown.

The victims were returning from Casablanca, where their team played against Wydad.

The bodies of the victims were transferred to the morgue of Mohammed V Hospital in El Jadida, while the wounded were rushed into the same hospital to receive the necessary health care.

An investigation is underway to determine the circumstances of the accident.

