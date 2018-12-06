Malawi: Over 90 Per Cent of Inmates Are Youth in Chikwawa

Chikwawa — Chikwawa Prison has bemoaned increased numbers of young people committed to the district's prison facility, calling on government and other stakeholders to initiate programmes that will stop the development.

Speaking on Tuesday during Centre for Human Rights and Rehabilitation (CHRR) Open Day at the prison's premises, Chikwawa Prison Officer In-Charge (OC), Maxwell Kamowa said it was sad to note that over 90 per cent of the inmates were youths.

"This is not a good development and we suspect that something is wrong somewhere. We understand the country's larger population is made up of young people and if we have them here it means the country's progress would be slower, waiting for them to get out of prison," he said.

Kamowa called on government and other relevant stakeholders to introduce programmes in various communities of the country in order to save the young people from committing various crimes that would land them in prison.

Chikwawa District Youth Representative, Apostle John Alufandika told Malawi News Agency (Mana) that due to lack of job and other entrepreneurial opportunities, most youths indulge in malpractices that most of times land them in deep troubles in trying to access basic needs.

He said it is sad to note recent increase in numbers of young people involved in criminal cases like being found in possession of human body parts as well as rifles.

"It is my plea also to my fellow youths to desist from being used by other people especially now when we are heading towards the general elections," Alufandika said.

Chikwawa District Youth Officer (DYO), Macneil Shire said programmes such as the community technical colleges, the entrepreneurial vocations trainings, internship programmes and other leadership initiatives were among the many programmes introduced by government to improve lives of young people in the country.

According to the DYO's statistics, 46 out of 100 are youth in the district.