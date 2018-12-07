Nigeria: INEC Appoints New Secretary

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has appointed Rose Orianran-Anthony as its new secretary.

This was made known in a press release by Festus Okoye, the national commissioner and chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, on Thursday.

"The Independent National Electoral Commission at its weekly regular meeting held today has approved the appointment of Mrs. Rose Orianran-Anthony as Secretary to the Commission for a four-year term with effect from 6'h December 2018," the statement said.

Mrs Orianran-Anthony, from Edo State, holds a degree in Language Arts from Ahmadu Bello University and a Master's degree in Public Communications and Public Relations from the University of Westminster, London.

According to the release, she has spent 28 years at the commission, serving in various capacities including as public affairs officer, INEC website content manager and head of civil society liaison, before her promotion as director and subsequent posting as administrative secretary in Delta state.