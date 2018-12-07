Nigeria: 4 More Zamfara Village Heads Deposed Over Links With Bandits

Gusau — The Zamfara state governor, Alhaji Abdul'Aziz Yari Abubakar has approved the dethronement of four more traditional rulers for their active involvement in banditry and kidnapping activities bedevilling the state.

Announcing the sack of the traditional rulers, the state Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Alhaji Bello Dankande Gamji said the decision was taken following the indictment of the traditional rulers by a committee set up to investigate them.

Earlier, the state government had dethroned four District Heads for supporting the activities of bandits in the state.

They are; District Head of Ruwan Gora in Talata Mafara Local Government Area, Alhaji Isa Balarabe, that of Ruwan Rana, Alhaji Altine Magaji and that of Ruwan Jema, Alhaji Sani Ruwan Dutse.

The four Village Heads affected in the recent exercise are that of Gurbin Bore in Zurmi Local Government Area, Alhaji Bello Magaji who was accused of conniving with kidnappers who abducted the wife and children of the state Commissioner for Youths and Sports, Alhaji Abdullahi Gurbin Bore.

The gang was said to have collected N10 million ransom and the traditional ruler was given N800,000 by the kidnappers eventhough he was promised N1 million.

Others are Baichin Birane, Marafa Zubairu, the Village Head of Tugar Dutse, Hassan Muhammad, that of Gyado, Danjekan Gyado.

"The security situation in the state needs drastic measures to curb and therefore the state government will not hesitate to bring to book any person or group of persons who are involved in the heinous acts of banditry, kidnapping and cattle rustling in the state", the commissioner said.

Gamji urged the people in the state to be always watchful and report any suspicious behavior to security agents close to them for prompt and appropriate action.

He also appealed to the people in the state to continue praying for the peace and development of the state.