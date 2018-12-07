Tanzania: Oil Prices Continue to Increase

Dar es Salaam — Oil prices have risen.

This is the second consecutive monthOil prices have risen. for the Energy and Water Utilities Regulatory Authority (Ewura) to announce price rises of oil imported through Dar es Salaam port.

According to Ewura, indicative retail prices for petrol, diesel and kerosene increased by 1.66 per cent, 2.11 per cent and 3.85 per cent respectively, compared with those of last month.

A litre of petrol will now be sold at Sh40 more while that of diesel will be bought at extra Sh50.

The price of a litre of kerosene has risen by Sh88. The new prices came into effect yesterday.

"The change is mainly due to increases in the world oil market prices and bulk procurement system premiums," noted an Ewura report.

Dar es Salaam consumers will now pay Sh2,436, Sh2,436 and Sh2,368 for a litre of petrol, diesel and kerosene respectively, up from last month's Sh2,396, Sh2,385 and Sh2,280 recorded in November.

There were no new consignments of oil imported through Tanga and Mtwara ports last month.

According to the report, diesel is the only available product at Mtwara storage terminals.

Petrol station operators in Mtwara, Lindi and Ruvuma regions have been advised to source oil from Dar es Salaam as Mtwara has no petrol and kerosene storage terminals.

The price of diesel in Mtwara, Lindi, Mtwara and Ruvuma regions remains as it was last month.