South Africa: Land Expropriation, the Final Push - Constitutional Amendment Drafting Committee Set Up, Cabinet Approves Draft Expropriation Bill

Farmer David Rakgase during an interview at his farm on August 08, 2018 in Northam, South Africa. The 77-year-old cattle farmer from Limpopo launched a court bid to force the South African government to sell him the land he has leased since 1991. (Photo by Gallo Images / Netwerk24 / Deon Raath)

An ad hoc committee to produce South Africa's 18th Constitutional Amendment Bill was approved on Thursday with a vote of 183 for and 77 against in the National Assembly.

The ANC motion to establish this parliamentary committee is the next step in the process to make land expropriation without compensation possible. Approved in the last sitting on the final day of the 2018 parliamentary calendar, with a deadline of 31 March 2019, it's looking like a rush job with the eyes firmly on electioneering.

In Thursday's heated debate, the ANC motion for an ad hoc committee to take charge of this process was divided along party political lines, much as it did when the House on Tuesday adopted the joint constitutional review committee.

DA Chief Whip John Steenhuisen called it "a farce" to have a motion that predetermines an outcome before the House. IFP MP Mkhuleko Hlengwa rejected...