South Africa: Norway Will Invest If South Africa Gets Its Act Together

Norwegian Prime Minister Erna Solberg first wants to see corruption properly tackled and greater legal and political certainty.

Norwegian investment will flow into South Africa if it manages to solve its corruption problem and provide greater legal and political certainty. Norway's visiting Prime Minister Erna Solberg has given this qualified support to President Cyril Ramaphosa's international investment drive.

"I think there is enormous potential for greater co-operation (between the two countries), also on the business side and investment," she said in an interview while visiting an exhibition honouring Norway's contribution to the liberation struggle at the Liliesleaf heritage site in Rivonia.

"But good governance is important if you want foreign investors. You have to trust that you are dealt with fairly," she added, noting that corruption and lack of transparency in decision-making in South Africa "have been a problem in past times".

Asked if she believed that Ramaphosa was tackling this problem, Solberg said, "I see that there is a focus on this from the President. And I hope that it will continue."

But showing results would take time, she indicated.

"There...