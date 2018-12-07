7 December 2018

Nigeria: House Passes Bill to Make June 12 National Holiday

By Shola Oyeyipo

Abuja — The House of Representatives has adopted the report of the Committee of the whole to officially make June 12 a national holiday.

The legislative work titled: "A Bill for an Act to Amend the Public Holidays Act, Cap. P40 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004, was co-sponsored by Hon. Edward Pwajok (Plateau, APC), and Kayode Oladele (Ogun, APC) and adopted at Thursday plenary.

It was designed to update the Act to the fact that President Muhammadu Buhari had declared June 12 a national holiday on June 6, 2018.

The bill was referred to the Committee or the whole on November 22, 2018 by the Speaker, Hon. Yakubu Dogara after passing second reading on the floor.

While debating the bill, Pwajok had noted that countries set aside some days to commemorate special events such as celebrating their independence, religious festivals, and some heroes.

