South Africa: SA Poised to Normalise Ties With Rwanda - in the Interests of Integrating Africa Economically

opinion

President Cyril Ramaphosa meets African Union Chair and Rwandan President Paul Kagame on the eve of the G20 Summit in Buenos Aires, Argentina. The two Presidents discussed issues on the G20 agenda that are relevant to Africa's development as well as challenges in the global economy and in multilateral governance that will impact on developing and low income countries. 29/11/2018. Siyabulela Duda

South Africa is ready to press the reset button on its relations with Rwanda, and this will not be at the expense of the values and principles that SA holds dear.

One of the landmark events in Africa's geopolitical landscape in 2018 was the agreement reached in Kigali, Rwanda, on the establishment of the African Continental Free Trade Area (ACFTA), whose coming into operation is expected to catapult intra-African trade, leading to an improvement in the living conditions of the continent's people.

The "Kigali Declaration for the Launch of the ACFTA" is to serve as "an effective conduit for increased trade and investment across the African continent", thereby addressing the prevailing situation which is characterised by Africa's "traditional reliance on the export of raw commodities and the import of value-added products", said President Cyril Ramaphosa at the extraordinary...