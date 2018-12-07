East Africa: Magufuli Takes Issue With EAC Border Restrictions

Arusha — President John Magufuli said on December 1 that the cost of doing business among East African countries was high because of cross border restrictions.

Speaking during the opening of a One Stop Border Post at the Tanzania-Kenya border in Namanga, Longido District, Arusha Region, Dr Magufuli emphasized that the aim of having the East African Community (EAC) should be about easing business.

He said the newly launched border post would enable people in EAC member states to benefit from doing business without facing restrictions when they wish to cross the Namanga border.

The launching ceremony of the One Stop Border Post was also attended by Magufuli's counterpart, President Uhuru Kenyatta of Kenya.

Dr Magufuli revealed that since the border post started operating, revenue collection on the side of Tanzania has increased from Sh3 billion to Sh4.5 billion.

"President Uhuru Kenyatta and I have been friends and we will keep cooperating with each other to ensure our people are empowered and benefit from doing business without facing obstacles," said president Magufuli.

For his part, President Uhuru Kenyatta said the efforts to boost economies in the region should not only target large-scale business people, but also small-scale traders.

President Kenyatta called on government executives to avoid being obstacles to small-scale traders.