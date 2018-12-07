Rwanda: UAE Nationals in Rwanda Mark National Day

United Arab Emirates (UAE) nationals living in Rwanda yesterday gathered in Kigali to celebrate the 47th anniversary of the Middle East country, also known as the National Day.

The National Day marks the union day of the seven emirates of Abu Dhabi (the nation's capital), Ajman, Dubai, Fujairah, Sharjah, and Umm Al Quwain, followed by Ras Al Khaimah.

Every year on December 2, UAE nationals and residents meet to express their pride in the country's developmental and civilizational achievements. It is a day that marks the founding of the country.

The UAE's 47th National Day coincides with the centenary of the birth of the late Sheikh Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the founding father of the UAE.

This year was named the "Year of Zayed".

UAE nationals celebrate the late Sheikh Zayed who was renowned for his wisdom and vision, his role and his policies in building the country, achieving development, strengthening its economy and national security, and leading it on the path towards a prosperous future.

According to Hazza Mohammed Falah Kharsan Alqahtani, the Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates to Rwanda, the values of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan laid the foundation of modern cultural and developmental renaissance in the country.

"Inspired by these values, the wise leaders of the country took to building a bright future for the UAE, strengthening its position among the countries of the region and the world, an oasis of peace and political stability, economic and social development, and tolerance," he remarked at a function in Kigali.

Organised by the UAE Embassy in Rwanda, the function convened diplomats, citizens of UAE and friends of the country.

Richard Sezibera, Rwanda's Minister of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation, was the guest of honour at the event.

"This happens to be my first time as the minister of foreign affairs to be a guest of honour for the national day ceremony in our country. This, I think, is a reflection the special moment and bond that exist between our two countries," he said.

"I am confident that working closely together, we will continue to strengthen relations, both bilateral and multilateral," he added.

Both UAE and Rwanda have existing relations in the fields of trade and investment, education as well as hospitality and tourism.

The Minister said that Rwanda was committed to expanding areas of cooperation in other fields including in ICT, real estate development, and renewable energy.

Sezibera applauded UAE for having taken a decision to open a resident embassy in Rwanda.

UAE opened its embassy in Rwanda in March in this year.