7 December 2018

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Midlands to Hold Provincial Inter-District Conference

By Munyaradzi Musiiwa

Zanu-PF Midlands Province will tomorrow hold its provincial inter-district conference in preparation for the revolutionary party's annual national people's conference to be held in Bulawayo.

Midlands will be sending 800 delegates. Zanu-PF Midlands provincial chairperson Engineer Daniel McKenzie Ncube said the province has since raised $ 50 000 and mobilised eight cattle for the national people's conference.

"As a province, before we go for our national people's conference we hold our own provincial inter-district conference. All is set for our conference which will be held on Saturday. The conference will be held in Gweru because it is central. We are holding it in preparation for the national conference that would be held in Bulawayo. We have invited National Legal Affairs secretary, Cde Paul Mangwana to be the guest of honour," he said.

"We have secured accommodation in Bulawayo because we do not want our people to be stranded. We have sent our advance team. We have accredited about 800 people and we have been allotted 12 buses to ferry them to Bulawayo," he said.

