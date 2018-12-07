Zimbabwe: 400 Delegates Register for Sliz Camp

A RECORD number of delegates have registered to attend the Sport Leaders Institute of Zimbabwe's two-day management summer camp, which opens on Sunday in Nyanga.

While the SLIZ symposiums have often recorded strong attendance figures in the past five years, they had yet to breach the 400 mark.

But this time around the camp, the last for 2018 will have more than 400 participants, converging in Nyanga this weekend.

As sport increasingly become scientific and with SLIZ largely credited for bringing developmental issues to the fore, more practitioners are becoming interested in the organisation's camps.

SLIZ president Russel Mhiribidi said yesterday the figures are an endorsement by the sporting community on the important roles his organisation plays in developing sport.

Mhiribidi said athletes should be developed systematically to realise their full potential, a process which starts with the right administration and management of those athletes.

"We have a lot of potential star athletes in Zimbabwe, but the management aspect is the one lacking. Otherwise all our sporting disciplines can make it at the world stage.

"We have a situation whereby you have identified a very good boxer, but then the question is always how to manage that fighter until he or she reaches his or her pinnacle and help raise the country's flag high," said Mhiribidi.

"We lack those management skills and this is killing our sport. We need to acquire skills on how to identify, manage and administer these athletes, hence the need to brainstorm and listen to acclaimed leaders.

"This is exactly what we do and this summer camp which is set for Nyanga has already seen us registering 400 participants and the process is still ongoing.

"For instance, we should always monitor the athletes' progress and be in a position to positively influence their behaviour.

"Obviously, our sport administrators, coaches and all stakeholders need these management skills to be able to take our sport into the next level."

The summer camp is running under the theme "Scientific approach to sport management"

Some Premiership clubs and sporting associations have since confirmed their participation.

SLIZ run autumn, winter and summer camps in resort areas across the country.

Delegates will not only be concentrating on idea sharing, but participate in sport tourism as well.