6 December 2018

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Al-Bashir Awards Venezuelan Ambassador Al-Nelain Order

Khartoum — President of the Republic Field Marshal Omer Al-Bashir bestowed Al-Nelian Order(First Class) on Ambassador of Venezuela to Sudan, Anibal Marquez on occasion of expiry of his assignment to Sudan.

President of the Republic, receiving the Venezuelan Ambassador to Sudan at the Republican Palace Thursday , lauded the distinguished relations between Sudan and Venezuela.

The Venezuelan Ambassador expressed in a press statement appreciation to President of the Republic and people of Sudan for good cooperation he found during term of his assignment in Sudan.

Ambassador Marquez said his country is endeavoring to establish strong relations with African countries.

