1 December 2018

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

East Africa: One-Stop-Border-Post Key for EAC Common Market - Mahiga

By Filbert Rweyemamu

Arusha — Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation minister Augustine Mahiga said on December 1 that the inaugural of the Namanga One Stop Border Post (OSBP) would broaden the Common Market Protocol in the East African Community (EAC).

He said the EAC stands a better chance to thrive if there is political will, free of trade barriers, movement of capital and people within the region.

His sentiments were echoed by the Japanese Ambassador to Tanzania, Mr Shinichi Goto who said the completion of the project is a reflection of the success of Tokyo International Conference on African Development (Ticad).

The conference which is a result of the Nairobi declaration, emphasizes on building a conducive trade environment by putting institutional services under one roof.

Mr Shinichi said his government issued a loan in collaboration with the African Development Bank (AfDB) for implementation of a road project stretching from Arusha-Namanga to Athi River in Kenya.

"We issued Sh74. 2 billion for the project and the impact has been seen. Hopefully, the project will stimulate trade within the region," he said.

For his part, a tourist from South Korea, Hong Jin Kim said it was his first time to cross the Namanga border and added that the time required to complete immigration processes have significantly declined to 30 minutes.

