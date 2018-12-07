Ghana: Adenta-Madina Footbridges to Be Completed in 6 Months

The six footbridges currently under construction on the Adenta-Madina highway are expected to be completed within the next six months.

The bridges, when completed, would facilitate pedestrian crossing on the busy highway to end the frequent incidents of vehicular knockdown on the stretch.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo yesterday inspected the progress of work on the projects as part of his tour of the Greater Accra Region.

The six footbridges form part of the Emergency Road Safety Improvement Works on the stretch which aims to improve safety for pedestrians and the disabled and facilitate their crossing needs.

The corridor is one of the primary north/south arterial roads connecting the Central Business District of Accra, with an average daily traffic in excess of 30,000 vehicles.

The five kilometre road, on which the bridges are being constructed with other remedial measures, is a six-lane divided highway which records vehicle speeds of 100km/hour at off peak periods and delays of one-hour during morning and evening peak hours.

Briefing President Akufo-Addo on the project, one of the contractors, Mr Justice Amoh of Justmoh Constructions gave the assurance that the projects would be completed on, or before schedule.

He said the contractors were expecting favourable weather from now to the expected completion date and added that if that happened, the project would be completed on time.

On his part, the Deputy Director at the Department of Urban Roads, Mr Kwasi Nuamah, told President Akufo-Addo that in the interim, some road markings had been done, as part of measures to avert future accidents, whiles work was being done on the bridges.

"They have also done some crush barriers," he said, explaining that, when a vehicle hits the crush barriers it would prevent it from hitting a pedestrian.

President Akufo-Addo urged the stakeholders to ensure a good maintenance culture when the project was completed.