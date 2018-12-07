Ghana: Online Software to Facilitate Court Processes Launched in Accra

An online software aimed at processing the complaint of court victims in the country has been launched in Accra on Tuesday.

It will enable the public and the court staff to streamline complaints in a transparent and effective way through the use of phones and computers.

Christened, "Online Compliant Management Platform" the portal was developed by the Accountability, Rule of law and Anti-Corruption Programme (ARAP) with support from the European Union (EU).

Launching the digital application, the Judicial Secretary, Mrs Angelina Domakyaareh, said the initiative was necessitated by a desire to address the challenges that faced complainants while filling a complaint.

She said the tool would enable citizens to voice their concerns and receive clear accessible responses within the established timelines.

Mrs Domakyaareh noted that users would be able to file complaints from their phone and computer and would be able to track requests likewise the court staff to track the processing of complaints, identifying bottlenecks and solutions for speedy resolutions.

The secretary said through the tool, the Judicial Service would be able to increase inclusion as people had access to services that was previously out of their reach.

"The distance between government service providers and citizens decreases by providing greater access to decision-makers and by creating information platforms that facilitate citizen participation in government activities in this case the judiciary," she said.

The European Union (EU) Representative, Mrs Maria Luisa Toncoso said ARAP had been working with Ghana Police Service (GPS) to strengthen internal control mechanisms such as the Public Relations and Complaints Unit (PRCU) in the Judiciary and the Police Professional Standards Bureau.

She said there was a gap between citizens and state institutions that had to be bridged, therefore it was important to educate and sensitise the citizens to know their institutions and their service as well as encourage them to use such mechanisms to announce accountability.

Mrs Toncoso said the website had the potential of enhancing citizen's voice and engagement, adding that it would also increase transparency between government institutions and citizens in order to improve access to information.

She commended the judiciary for showing commitment to promote democracy and good governance in the country.

Mrs Toncoso indicated that the EU would strengthen its collaboration with the judiciary and the citizens by supporting national reform processes aimed at enhancing accountability, anti-corruption and the rule of law.