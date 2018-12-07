West Africa: GHAMOSA Urges Active Regional Integration

The Ghana Morocco Old Students Association (GHAMOSA) has bemoaned the lip service being paid to economic integration of Africa, and urged African leaders to do more.

According to the association, which is made of graduates who studied in Morocco, the only way Africa could develop without aid is to actively integrate the economies of member countries.

Mr Peter Panyin Anaman, President of GHAMOSA made the call at a networking forum in Accra to mark Morocco's Independence Day and the Green March.

Held in collaboration with the Moroccan Embassy in Accra, the forum had the theme, 'Marching Africa towards economic freedom, the Moroccan and Ghanaian experiences.'

Mr Anaman was convinced Africa has enough material and human resources to gain freedom from foreign aid, adding that African countries must work together.

The Moroccan Ambassador to Ghana Mr Mohammed Farahat, in his remarks, lauded the objective of the forum and commended the association for its contribution in supporting the economic development of the two countries.

Such discussions, he said would enable the youth to actively act as change agents for a paradigm shift in the economic development drive for Africa.

According to him, the economic cooperation among African countries, such as the cooperation between Ghana and Morocco, required the participation of the youth to explore investment, trade and job creation opportunities.

"We encourage you to continue to support our collaboration and the future of our two countries," he added.

Leading a panel discussion on a sub-theme, 'Building an African economy without aid, the role of citizens,' Dr Fatima El-Hassani Alabo, an international relations expert, expressed the need for Africa to utilise its competitive advantages to enable it to grow its economies.

"We need to understand what we want as a continent," she said.

The forum, which was attended by the executives of various Moroccan firms in Ghana including OCP Africa, CIMAF Ghana, Royal Air Marco, Bank of Africa, TAQA and Vivo Energy, as well as leaders of the All African Students Union and National Association of Ghana Students, offered an opportunity for business networking among the participants.