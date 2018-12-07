Ethiopia Airlines Wins Race to Partner Ghana for Home-Based Carrier

Ethiopian Airlines has been selected as the strategic partner for the proposed new home-based carrier.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed on Tuesday, December 4, 2018 at the ET's headquarters to signify government's undertaking to work with ET in establishing a new home-based flag carrier.

Aviation Minister, Joseph Kofi Adda, signed on behalf of the

Government while Tewolde GebreMariam, Ethiopia's Chief Executive Officer signed the MoU on behalf of the airline.

A final agreement is expected to be signed before Christmas. The airline is also expected to start flying early next year.

The desire to establish a new home-based carrier after the collapse of Ghana Airways--a fully state-owned entity--and the subsequent collapse of Ghana International Airlines, established with private sector participation after the collapse of Ghana Airways, stems from growth in the sector experienced on the continent and the industry's future potential.

Huge investments in on-ground infrastructure, such as expansion of the Arrival Hall of Terminal 2 and construction of Terminal 3 at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA), construction of a new terminal building at the Kumasi Airport, expansion of the Tamale Airport, reconstruction of the Wa airport and construction of a new airport in the Volta regional capital Ho, all require that a home-based carrier, which will focus on operating domestic and regional routes before taking on the rest of the world is established.