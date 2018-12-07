Ghana: GNFS Warns Public Against Recruitment Scam

Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) has cautioned members of the public to stop paying monies to individuals for enlistment into the Service.

In a statement issued in Accra and copied the Ghanaian Times, management reminded the general public that the recruitment for the year 2018 has ended.

"Management wishes to state categorically that recruitment into the Ghana National Fire Service remains the prerogative of the Service and no individual or institution has been contracted to do so on its behalf."

It said it had not contracted anyone to recruit prospective applicants into the GNFS.

The statement warned persons who are involved in this criminal act to desist from it with immediate effect.

"We wish to remind the public that, individuals who have perpetrated this criminal act in the past have been made to face the law as some are still serving varied jail sentences".

The statement appealed to the public to report such criminal activities to the police for arrest and prosecution.