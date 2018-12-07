Ghana: Echoing Hills Village Orphanage Suffer Encroachment

The manager of Echoing Hills Village, an orphanage in the La Nkwantanang Madina Municipality, Reverend Lawrence Laming has appealed to the government to protect the home from further encroachment.

According to him, the over 20 acre land of the home has been encroached upon by private developers and if care is not taken the remaining two acres would be sold together with the orphanage.

Mr Laming made the appeal when the Girls Secret Foundation, a non-governmental organisation, presented assorted items and an unspecified sum of money to the home on Saturday.

According to him, the home established some 20 years ago for homeless and neglected children including children with disabilities was gradually being taken over and appealed to the Department of Social Welfare and other spirited individuals to come to the aid of the orphanage.

Rev. Laming stated that the home had been accepting children brought from the Social Welfare Department the Domestic Violence and Victims Support Unit and others who roam the streets without any parental guidance.

'We are appealing to allow all well meaning Ghanaians to come to the aid of the home towards creating a peaceful atmosphere for the over 200 inmates," he added.

The Public Relations Officer of the foundation, Rita Enyonam Archie-Danso said the donation formed part of the group's social responsibility to the less privilege in society.

According to her, the vision of the foundation was to support the vulnerable in society, especially the girl child to enable them to achieve their potential.

The girl's prefect of the home, Mamme Akoto commended the group for the gesture and appealed to other benevolent organisations and institutions to come to the aid of the home to enable them celebrate the Christmas and the New Year.