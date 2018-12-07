Ghana: Lower West Akim MCE to Contest for Nalag Treasurer

The Municipal Chief Executive of Lower West Akim Municipal Assembly, Mr Seth Oduro Boadu has expressed interest in contesting the position of Treasurer of National Association of Local Authorities of Ghana (NALAG)

In an interview, he said he had vast experience from positions he had previously held so that made him stand tall among the contestants for NALAG.

Mr Boadu who has been the National Financial Secretary of NAGRAT for 12 years and the Eastern Regional Financial Secretary for 4 years, was also Chairman for the Audit Committee for West Akim Teachers Welfare Scheme for five years.

He advocated and facilitated the creation of NAGRAT Fund worth over GHȻ32 million, initiated and established NAGRAT Auto Scheme Policy which provided vehicles to about 1,500 members of NAGRAT

Mr Boadu is also credited for his facilitation of construction of seven-storey state-of-the-art NAGRAT Lyceum, the role he played in the establishment of NAGRAT Health Plan with Swedish Medical Centre to cater for teachers with cancer.

"I am the best candidate for the position. Your endorsement and votes will enable me to bring the experience gained over the years to transform, re-engineer, and restructure the finances of the association to respond to the needs and welfare of members. The time is now for NALAG's financial liberation" Seth Boadu said.

NALAG election comes off between December 12 and 15, 2018 in Sunyani in the Brong Ahafo Region.