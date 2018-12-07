Ghana: Tema Open Draughts Tomorrow

ALL is set for the much-heralded Tema Open Draughts Championship which roars off at the Community 5 playing grounds today at exactly 9.am.

The two-day potentially explosive contest will feature a crack assemblage from Nigeria including top stars like Doubra, Dafa, Toyin and Reuben - all of whom are highly venerable names in the sport.

Ghana's neighbours have promised to give their counterparts a good run for their money and ultimately swagger away with the undisclosed top prize.

More than GHȻ 15,000 is said to have been pumped into tomorrow's extravaganza; which means the winner and other runners-up will dance away with something to relish for a long time to come.

Expectantly, the competition will have local giants like George Afrifa (Kickway), Nii Ayi, Abu National, Evans Koranteng (Ortega), Richard Osei Kwame (Computer), Derrick Eshun, Vigourman, Escobar, David and many other composed players across the country.

According to Adansi Aboagye, a former Tema champion - who is one of the competition's organisers, the competition will be one of the finest ever.

"We want to stage a glamorous competition and so have put in a great deal. The event has taken an international dimension with the participation of our Nigerian brothers," he said.

Meanwhile, Co-organisers - Alhaji Kasim Gariba and Frank Aboagye, have warned that players who report late for the contest may face disqualification.

"For sure, we're not going to compromise on lateness and discipline - and we would ensure that the rules are applied strictly," they echoed.