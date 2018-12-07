Ghana: Afriyie Fitness Centre Honoured By Tema Police

Sports, health and fitness organisation, Afriyie Fitness Centre (AFC) has been presented with a citation by the Ghana Police Service for supporting the service's health walk held recently to mark the Police Week celebrations.

The citation was received by Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Centre, Bernard Afriyie Amankwah.

It was in acknowledgement for his collaboration and support towards efforts in promoting fitness activities in the country.

The citation read, "For your dedicated service and constant collaboration with the Tema Regional Police Command, we thereby present this certificate for your unrelenting effort in supporting Tema Police for the Police Week 2018 celebration. "

Mr Amankwah told the Times Sports the recognition would motivate him to continue with his good works, adding that, he would continue to work to promote health and fitness in the country.