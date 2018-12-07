Ghana: FDA Awards Kasapreko Company With HACCP Certification

The Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) has awarded, Kasapreko Company Limited, Ghana's indigenous beverage manufacturer, a Hazard Analysis Critical Control Point (HACCP) certification at a ceremony held at the Company's premises on the Spintex Road.

HACCP is an internationally recognised food safety tool which enables food safety hazards to be identified, evaluated, and controlled, to eliminate the risk of contamination at any point in the food production process.

With the certification, Kasapreko Company limited legally meets the requirements and health stands of the Food and Drugs Authority to function in the manufacturing of assorted beverages.

The Ghana Food and Drugs Authority CEO, Delese Mimi Darko who made the presentation to the company and staff who successfully completed the HACCP course commended the company for going through the rigorous process.

She appealed to Kasapreko Company to expand it factory in the country and join the government's one district one factory initiative.

The FDA CEO commended the company for obtaining the International Standard Organization (ISO) certification which was awarded by the World's foremost inspection, verification, testing and Certification Company, the SGS Ghana.

Finance Director of the Kasapreko Company, Mr. Emmanuel Teiko described the certification as the commitment of the company to adopt best international practices in its operations.

"Kasapreko Company as a company has come extremely far in the production of food and the entire goal of the brand is very simple, to ensure that Kasapreko produce products that are safe and not poisonous, which people can consume and take with absolutely confidence," he said.

He said "For us in Kasapreko, We know that implementing the HACCP brings a lot of benefits and one of the benefits that I will mention is that, it protects the consumers from food poison and foodborne illnesses."

The certification Mr. Teiko said improves marketability of a company and brand image, improves consumer confidence in the organisation's products and affords legal protection for companies when the need arises.