Zimbabwe: Kumene to Launch Third Album

Sungura artiste Lucky Kumene is set to launch his third album, "Ngoda YaMwari" tomorrow at Eastpoint (formerly Jazz 105).

Kumene said this album is a dedicated to his fans who have been waiting for his latest project.

"Ngoda YaMwari" was inspired by fans themselves. They are always supporting me and giving me strength. This project has been long overdue and the fans were complaining. I decided to give back to them through this album to show them how much I appreciate their incredible love and support," said Kumene.

Songs on the album are "Ngoda yaMwari, "MaBoss", "Kariba", "Ndouya Ishe", "Nyarie", "Zvipo".

Supporting Kumene at the launch will be musician Romeo Gasa and his Extra Valembe band, Sasha, Mbeure Kings, Leonard Gumbo and Top Sungura among others.

Kumene promised his fans that the genre will not die and he is determined to take it to the next level.

"'Ngoda YaMwari' is going to come as a big surprise to the whole of the nation. It is going to make everyone realise that sungura is here to stay. We are blessed to have a loyal fan base and as an entertainer I will do my best to continue delivering," said Kumene.

Kumene managed to record his first album titled "Poronki" in 2015 comprising of hits Poronki and Tomutsa Dewa which excelled in the singura genre.

In 2016 Kumene recorded the second album, "Vape Moyo" which gave birth to hits "Clicka " and "Vape Moyo" which topped local radio charts and made it to top 5 on Radio Zimbabwe's 2017 Coca Cola top 50.

Kumene added that he will be doing a national tour next year to deliver the album live in all corners of the country.