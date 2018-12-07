Gambia: Italian Club Pescara Trail Gambia's Jallow

Second division Italian club Pescara are chasing the signature of Gambian striker Lamin Jallow. Jallow seems to top the aforesaid club's priority transfer list for a possible move in January.

The 24-year-old is barely settled at fellow Serie B promotion-chasing Salernitana as he was recently put through a designed programme to get him scoring again.

Lamin scored 11 goals last season -the highest scoring African in the Italian second division.

His statistics has attracted Pescara who, like Salernitana, are also racing to get to the Serie A and believe the Gambian striker could perfect their plan with his acquisition.

However, a deal occurring hinges on the player's parent side Chievo Verona who are understood to have good ties with Pecara, a reference being Ali Sowe's move there two years ago.