Algeria/Gambia: Algeria to Use Home Stars Against Gambia

Algerian coach Djamel Belmadi has revealed his plans to field an Algerian side dominated by home-based stars against Gambia.

The Desert Foxes host the Scorpions March 2019 in what is sure the two's final match in the Nations Cup qualification round.

The North Africans top the group by virtue of the ten points they've amassed in five games, becoming the sole outfit to earn an automatic qualification spot in group D.

And having already reached the finals, gaffer Belmadi is keen on testing players making waves in the domestic league including few from abroad against Gambia.

"We've already qualified but is still important because there are players in the selection who have not been given much time and who have been doing well especially home and few others abroad," he told Le Buteur.

This would represent good news to Scorpions' coach Tom Saintfiet desperately looking for a win in Algiers.

Gambia's last outing ended in a 3-1win for the first time against Benin which also shattered a five-year winless run.