Cameroon: 2018 Interpools - Leopard Douala Joins Elite Two

They beat Abong-Mbang FC 3-1 yesterday December 5, 2018 the play-off of the national Interpools championship in Odza, Yaounde.

Leopard Sportif of Douala have qualified for the MTN Elite Two Championship. They picked their qualification ticket yesterday December 5, 2018 after beating Abong-Mbang FC 3-1 in the play-off of the national Interpools championship at the FECAFOOT Training Centre in Odza, Yaounde. The victory came as a sigh of relief for the fans of Leopard Douala who have wished to see their darling team join the Second Division championship for long.

The encounter began at 2 :00 p.m. with the two teams determined to win. Leopard started off well dominating the game with a good mastery of the game. At the 14th minute Mbappe Muller scored the curtain raiser. Their good play style paid off and at the 21st minute Biyaga Paulin scored the second goal for Leopard Sportif of Douala. The boys of Abong-Mbang FC put up a strong fight and Njon Li Ndeng reduced scores at additional time. Both teams separated at half time on a 2-1 score margin in favour of Leopard Douala. Upon resumption, Leopard Douala continued with their domination creating problems in the defence of the Abong-Mbang FC. At the 86th minute, substitute player, Ivan Ngea Priso scored the third goal for Leopard of Douala. Efforts by Abong-Mbang FC to reduce scores were futile. At stoppage, time the scoreboard read 3-1 in favour of Leopard Sportif of Douala.

The Coach of Leopard Sportif of Douala, Maurice Mpondo said the strength of the team comes from their supporters in Deido, Douala and the entire Littoral Region. The coach of Abong-Mbang FC said he was disappointed with the players because from the start they did not have the willingness to play as compared to Leopard Douala that was willing to play.