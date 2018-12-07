South Africa: Scientists Call for Tighter Regulation of SA Human Genetics Research

analysis

Chinese scientist He Jiankui has ignited global controversy by announcing the birth of Lulu and Nana, the first twins whose DNA has been genetically edited to make them resistant to HIV infection. The birth of the twins has opened up a can of worms as scientists and governments ponder the ethical, legal and social dimensions of human genetics and genomics research -- and the unknown consequences.

Who can predict what the future holds for humanity's genetic heritage? Is it just a matter of time before we design our own babies -- some genetically altered to enhance desirable traits and others edited to weed out weakness and imperfection?

A few decades ago -- when society was still digesting the ramifications of the first human heart transplant, the first test-tube...